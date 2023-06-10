Mini crossword puzzles are a fun and educational way to improve your English language skills. Our puzzles are quick to solve and have easy difficulty levels, making them perfect for people of all ages.

Each puzzle contains a variety of easy words with clues from a variety of topics, including general knowledge, history, idioms, and phrases. Solving the puzzles is a great way to learn new words and improve your vocabulary.

Jagran Josh publishes a new mini crossword puzzle every day, so there is always a new one to play. To solve the puzzle, simply look at the clues and fill in the blanks with the correct words. These 3 clues in this mini crossword. For example, one of the clues asks you about Marvel's supervillain. Now, all Marvel movie fans will quickly guess the correct 6-letter word.

Enjoy playing our mini crossword puzzles daily on Jagran Josh!

Mini Crossword: June 10, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. A dark passage underground (6 letters)

2. Marvel movies supervillain (6 letters)

Down:

3. A piece of paper (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: June 10, 2023

Across:

1. Tunnel

2. Thanos

Down:

3. Sheet

