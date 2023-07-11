Mini Crossword with Answers: July 11, 2023

Jagran Josh Mini Crossword

The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword covers a wide range of topics, including static GK, general awareness, English vocabulary, India and world geography, history, polity, economy, science and technology, and sports. It is a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and cognitive skills. Each mini crossword puzzle contains a set of clues to help you solve it. You can also use resources such as dictionaries or thesauruses to help you find the answers.

Solving crossword puzzles aids in improving cognitive functions, memory, and problem-solving skills. People who regularly solved crossword puzzles experienced a decrease in brain shrinkage and an improvement in cognitive skills, as per a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh and learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 11, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

crosswords

Across:

1. A scientific and technological process to isolate the metal from its ores. (10 letters)

2. World’s seventh largest country. (5 letters)

Down:

3. Most luminous type of active galactic nucleus (AGNs) (7 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 11, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

crosswords answers 

Across:

1. Metallurgy

2. India

Down:

3. Quasars

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

