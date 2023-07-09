Find The Black Dot In This Grid Optical Illusion Challenge? Only 1% High IQ Pass!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Here is another mind-bending scintillating optical illusion challenge that almost 99% failed to solve. Can you find the black dot in this grid illusion? Only very high IQ people could beat this grid illusion challenge.

The scintillating grid illusion, a variation of the Hermann grid illusion, was discovered in 1994. A grid illusion can deceive the vision of any person. The scintillating grid illusion is a visual illusion that can be used to test IQ levels.

Can You Find The Black Dot In This Grid Optical Illusion Challenge? 99% Failed!

Here, we see the scintillating grid illusion consists of intersections of grey bars on a black background. People with higher IQs are better able to see the grid more clearly and to identify the black dot more quickly.

Test your IQ with this mind-bending grid optical illusion challenge.

Can you find the black dot in this optical illusion?

Did you spot the black dot in the optical illusion?

Bravo! You have a very high IQ as you were able to solve this grid optical illusion. This scintillating optical illusion creates an effect on your vision which is explained as a neural process called lateral inhibition.

People with higher IQs are better able to suppress lateral inhibition. This allows them to see the grid more clearly and to identify the black dot more quickly.

Optical Illusion Find The Black Dot Answer

This optical illusion is labelled ‘scintillating’ because when you search for the black dots, they seem to appear and disappear at random intersections. When you stare at a single intersection, the dark dots do not appear. Though, you can see them in your peripheral vision.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

