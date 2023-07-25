The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a challenging brain test that covers topics including general awareness, Static GK, India and world history, polity, geography, economy, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Some of the benefits of solving mini crosswords include improving your vocabulary, improving your mood, sharpening your problem-solving skills, and boosting your memory.

Here are a few tips to solve the mini crossword. Look for the answers for easier clues. This will help to figure out the answers to difficult clues. You can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to look up the answers.

Mini Crossword: July 25, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

3. National ____________ Day is celebrated on May 11 every year in India. (10 letters)

Down:

1. Playful or very active. (6 letters)

2. The longest lake in India. (8 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 25, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

3. Technology

Down:

1. Frisky

2. Vembanad

Did you enjoy this crossword?

