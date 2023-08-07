The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

We publish a new crossword every day, so there is always a new challenge to try. The crossword is free to play. Our mini crossword is a great way to learn new things. The clues in the crossword are designed to teach you new facts and trivia.

The crossword is a great way to relax and de-stress. Solving puzzles can help to reduce stress and improve your mood. Start with the clues that you know the answers to first.

If you are stuck on a clue, try to think of related words or phrases. This can help you to narrow down the possible answers. If you are still stuck, you can always look up the answer online. However, this will defeat the purpose of the crossword, which is to test your knowledge.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: August 7, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. The largest glacier in India. (7 letters)

Down:

2. The planet with the most moons. (6 letters)

3. Another word for conjuring up. (5 letters)

Also check: Personality Test: Your Hair Type Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also check: Personality Test: Your Neck Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 7, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Siachen

Down:

2. Saturn

3. Evoke

Did you enjoy the crossword?

Also check: Can You Pass The Optical Illusion Vision Test? Spot A Ballerina Among Trees In 7 Seconds!

Also check: Spot The Mistake In These Shoes In 10 Seconds? Even Eagle Eyes Failed This Visual Test!

Also check: Vision Challenge: Spot The Owl Hidden In This Picture Within 7 Seconds!