The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a brain teaser that will challenge your knowledge and test your wit. With new puzzles published every day, there's always something new to try.

The crossword is designed to teach you about a variety of topics, from history and science to art & culture and current events. Solving the puzzles will help you to improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is more than just a test of knowledge. It's also a great way to relax and de-stress. The puzzles are designed to be fun and engaging.

Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: August 17, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Algebraic expressions that consist of variables and coefficients. (11 letters)

3. Process for plants to reproduce. (11 letters)

Down:

2. Word for ‘Persuade by flattery or coaxing’. (6 letters)

Also try: Move Only 1 Glass To Arrange 6 Glasses Full And Empty Alternatively

Also try: Only 1% Intelligent People Can Spot The Mistake In The Bathroom Picture Within 7 Seconds!

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 17, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Polynomials

3. Pollination

Down:

2. Cajole

Free Personality Test: Find Out Your Personality Type!

Also read: Personality Test: Your Index Finger Length Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Number Reveals These Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Jawline Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits