Mother’s Day 2020: Date, Quotations, Wishes and Poems

Mother’s Day 2020: We should thank our mothers daily as one day is not enough to pay tribute to her but International Mother’s Day provides an opportunity that doesn't waste time and thanks to her for unconditional love and care and for her tirelessly work. Because of her, we have life and we are breathing. This is also the best time to express your love for all other wonderful women in your life. Mothers love and sacrifices have been said in terms of quotes and poems. Some beautiful quotes and poems have been collected on Mother's Day.

20 Quotations and Wishes on Mother’s Day

1. “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” - Abraham Lincoln

2. “Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face.” - George Eliot

3. “God could not be everywhere, and therefore be made mothers.” - Rudyard Kipling

4. It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful? - Mahatma Gandhi

5. “No language can express the power and beauty and heroism of a mother's love.” - Edwin Chapin

6. “A mother's arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” - Victor Hugo

7. "To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow." - Maya Angelou

8. “I remember my mother's prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life.”- Abraham Lincoln

9. “Mothers are the only ones that think nothing is beyond their control when it comes to their children.” - Ali Fazal

10. “Motherhood is... difficult and... rewarding.” - Gloria Estefan

11. "Sometimes, mothers say and do things that seem like they don't want their kids ... but when you look more closely, you realize that they're doing those kids a favor. They're just trying to give them a better life." - Jodi Picoult, Handle with Care

12. "My mother... she is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her." - Jodi Picoult

13. "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." - Agatha Christie, "The Last Seance"

14. “Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” —Leroy Brownlow

15. “Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” —William Makepeace Thackeray

16. “Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” —Maxim Grosky

17. “My mother is a walking miracle.” —Leonardo DiCaprio

18. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” —Princess Diana

19. "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws". - Barbara Kingsolver

20. “All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does. That’s his.” - Oscar Wilde

Now, let us have a look at some poems for beautiful mothers on Mother’s Day

1. Super Mom

Mom, you're a wonderful mother,

So gentle, yet so strong.

The many ways you show you care

Always make me feel I belong.

You're patient when I'm foolish;

You give guidance when I ask;

It seems you can do most anything;

You're the master of every task.

You're a dependable source of comfort;

You're my cushion when I fall.

You help in times of trouble;

You support me whenever I call.

I love you more than you know;

You have my total respect.

If I had my choice of mothers,

You'd be the one I'd select!

By Joanna Fuchs

2. What "Mother" Means

"Mother" is such a simple word,

But to me there’s meaning seldom heard.

For everything I am today,

My mother’s love showed me the way.

I’ll love my mother all my days,

For enriching my life in so many ways.

She set me straight and then set me free,

And that’s what the word "mother" means to me.

Thanks for being a wonderful mother, Mom!

By Karl Fuchs

3. Mothers are the gardeners

Of wind-blown wildflowers.

They water them with happy tears,

Happy with them many years,

Even as the hours.

Ring with sweet, sad melodies.

Sighing through their bowers.

By Nicholas Gordon

4. M-O-T-H-E-R

"M" is for the million things she gave me,

"O" means only that she's growing old,

"T" is for the tears she shed to save me,

"H" is for her heart of purest gold;

"E" is for her eyes, with love-light shining,

"R" means right, and right she'll always be,

Put them all together, they spell "MOTHER,"

A word that means the world to me.

By Howard Johnson

5. Only One Mother

Hundreds of stars in the pretty sky,

Hundreds of shells on the shore together,

Hundreds of birds that go singing by,

Hundreds of lambs in the sunny weather.

Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn,

Hundreds of bees in the purple clover,

Hundreds of butterflies on the lawn,

But only one mother the wide world over.

By George Cooper

7. No Love like a Mother's Love

There is no love, like a mother's love,

no stronger bond on earth...

like the precious bond that comes from God,

to a mother, when she gives birth.

A mother's love is forever strong,

never changing for all time...

and when her children need her most,

a mother's love will shine.

God bless these special mothers,

God bless them every one...

for all the tears and heartache,

and for the special work they've done.

When her days on earth are over,

a mother's love lives on...

through many generations,

with God's blessings on each one.

Be thankful for our mothers,

for they love with a higher love...

from the power God has given,

and the strength from up above.

By Jill Lemming

7. Mother

God made a wonderful mother,

A mother who never grows old;

He made her smile of the sunshine,

And He molded her heart of pure gold;

In her eyes He placed bright shining stars,

In her cheeks fair roses you see;

God made a wonderful mother,

And He gave that dear mother to me.

By Pat O'Reilly

These are some quotations, wishes and poems for mothers on Mother's Day. Hope you like it. Happy Mother's Day!

