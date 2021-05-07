N. Rangasamy Biography: AINRC Chief took oath as the CM of Puducherry for the fourth time

All India N. R. Congress (AINRC) Chief N. Rangasamy sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fourth time on 7 May 2021. The 71-year old AINRC Chief heads the National Democratic Alliance in Puducherry having BJP as the other constituent. His party bagged 10 out of 16 seats it contested in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Election. It is to be noted that 16 is the majority mark in Puducherry.

I would like to congratulate Shri N.Rangasamy Ji on taking oath as Puducherry CM. Best wishes for the tenure ahead. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2021

N. Rangasamy previously served as the Chief Minister of Puducherry from 2001 to 2008 as a member of the Indian National Congress, and then from 2011 to 2016 as a member of AIRNC (his own party). He holds the record of becoming Chief Minister within three months of founding his own party.

N. Rangasamy: Birth, Early Life, and Education

N. Rangasamy was born on 4 August 1950 in Pondicherry, French India (present-day Puducherry, India) to Nadesan Krishnasamy and Panchali. He earned his B.Com. degree from Tagore Arts College and L.L.B. from Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College, Puducherry. Before entering into politics, he served as an Assistant to Minister V. Pethaperumal.

N. Rangasamy: Political Career

In 1990, he contested his first election from the Thattanchavady constituency but lost to V. Pethaperumal. He won the 1991 Assembly Election and served as the Minister for Agriculture and Co-operation. In the 1996 Assembly Election, he was re-elected and served as the Minister for Tourism, Education, Public Works, Civil Aviation and Art & Culture. He won the 2001 Assembly Election and assumed office as Minister for Public Works, Agriculture and Forest. The same year on 27 October, he assumed the office of the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, he undertook numerous path-breaking schemes such as Perunthalaivar Kamarajar (a housing scheme aimed at making Puducherry a 'Hut-free' zone), and Shri Rajiv Gandhi Breakfast Scheme (hot milk and biscuits are provided to students of Government and Govt-aided schools apart from mid-day meal scheme).

People of Puducherry fondly call him Makkal Mudhalvar (People's Chief Minister) due to his reforms in Education and other sectors including the upliftment of the poor.

On 28 August 2008, due to internal politics in the Indian National Congress, he resigned as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. After tendering his resignation from the post, he founded his own party AINRC on 7 February 2011. His party won 15 out of 17 seats in the 2011 Legislative Assembly Elections.

