NASA Artemis II Mission: Check the Launch Date, Mission Overview and Crew Members Here!

By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 26, 2025, 10:12 IST

NASA’s Artemis II mission, scheduled for April 2026, will be the first crewed test flight of the Artemis program. A four-member crew aboard the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft will conduct a 10-day lunar flyby, testing critical systems and paving the way for future Moon and Mars missions.

NASA is gearing up for one of the most significant missions in decades: Artemis II, the first crewed test flight under the Artemis program. Artemis II is built on the successful uncrewed Artemis I in 2022, & Artemis II will demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed on deep space missions. This will be NASA’s first mission with crew aboard the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion Spacecraft.

In this mission, four astronauts will venture to the moon and establish a long-term presence there for science and exploration through Artemis. This 10-day flight will help in confirming the systems and hardware needed for early human lunar exploration missions.

This mission will pave the way for humans to return to the Moon after more than 50 years and prepare for future journeys to Mars.

What is the launch date of the Artemis II Mission?

Artemis II is scheduled to launch in April 2026 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. The mission will last about 10 days, taking astronauts farther into space than any human crew has ever travelled.

artemis-ii-missionmap-public-082025

Source: NASA

Mission Overview

  • Objective of Artemis II: To test the Orion spacecraft with crew aboard in deep space.

sls-4299-artemis-ii-engines-infographic-update

Source: NASA

  • Trajectory of Artemis II: After launch on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, Orion will orbit Earth twice—first in low orbit, then in high-Earth orbit—before heading toward the Moon.

  • Lunar Flyby: The spacecraft will follow a “free return trajectory,” flying about 4,700 miles beyond the Moon and then using Earth’s gravity to return safely.

  • What will be the evaluation tests during the Artemis II Mission?

    • Verification of life support systems (oxygen supply, carbon dioxide removal).

    • Evaluation of communications with NASA’s Deep Space Network.

    • A manual manoeuvre demonstration around the rocket’s upper stage for docking practice.

This mission will ensure Orion’s readiness for Artemis III, where astronauts are expected to walk on the lunar surface.

ArtemisIICrewPoster~thumb

Source: NASA

Who are the Crew members of the NASA Artemis II Mission?

Four astronauts have been selected for NASA’s Artemis II Mission:

1. Reid Wiseman (Commander, NASA)

Reid Wiseman

Source: NASA

He was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013, and currently, he is assigned as Commander of NASA’s Artemis II mission to the moon.

2. Victor Glover (Pilot, NASA)

Victor Glover

Source: NASA

He was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2009, and currently, he is assigned as Pilot of NASA’s Artemis II mission to the moon. Previously, he also served as a pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station as part of Expedition 64

3. Christina Koch (Mission Specialist, NASA)

Christina Koch

Source: NASA

She was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013, and currently, she is assigned as a Mission Specialist on NASA’s Artemis II mission to the moon. She has served mostly as a flight engineer on board the International Space Station as part of Expeditions 59, 60, and 61.

4. Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, Canadian Space Agency)

Jeremy Hansen

Source: NASA

He is an astronaut of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and he will fly to the Moon on the Artemis II mission, which will be the first crewed flight test of the Orion spacecraft launching on the SLS rocket. He will become the first Canadian to ever venture to the Moon.

Conclusion

The Artemis II mission will mark a pivotal step in the history of human space exploration for conducting the test of the Orion spacecraft with a crew of four. Its launch is scheduled in April 2026, and the total 10-day flight will orbit the moon, which will pave the way for sustained human presence on the moon and eventual journey to Mars.


