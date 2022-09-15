NASA Aspires For A Permanent Moon Base. Know More About The Artemis Program And The Schedule

For the last half-century, the moon did not experience the arrival of mankind on its surface. However, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is all set to not only send humans to the moon again but also create a permanent moon base through a series of missions. According to the current schedule, it is estimated that the space organization will be able to achieve this goal by 2034.

What Would The Lunar Outpost Mean?

A permanent moon base would enable the Artemis missions to shatter Apollo 17’s record for the longest stay on the lunar soil (74 hours, 59 minutes, 38 seconds). The mission will also pave way for more detailed explorations.

The Plan

As per NASA, the plan would start small. The missions will be facilitated for only a week or two. However, with the growth of the camp in not only size but also sophistication, the organization would keep its fingers crossed to sustain crews for around 2 months at a time.

The current plans talk about a lunar cabin, a rover, and an RV, that would offer mobility while enabling astronauts to live away from the base for weeks at a time.

The associate administrator for human spaceflight at NASA, Kathy Lueders, said in a statement, “On each new trip, astronauts are going to have an increasing level of comfort with the capabilities to explore and study more of the Moon than ever before,”

“With more demand for access to the moon, we are developing the technologies to achieve an unprecedented human and robotic presence 240,000 miles from home. Our experience on the moon this decade will prepare us for an even greater adventure in the universe—a human exploration of Mars,” she added.

One of the main goals of NASA’s vision around the Artemis Base Camp is discovering and extracting resources from the moon. The vision will also help astronauts remain on the planet's natural satellite for longer durations of time, while also lessen the load of rockets blasting off from Earth with the needed supplies.

The Artemis program got introduced in the year 2019, and since then, the timeline has been stretched out a tad bit. Originally, the plan was to establish the first iteration of the base camp by the year 2030. However, it is suggested by an internal planning document that the iteration of the base camp will be established by 2034.









