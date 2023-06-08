National Best Friends Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Celebration & More

National Best Friends Day 2023: In a world where human beings are occupied by diverse relationships, there is one bond that holds a special place in everyone’s lives- that is the bond of friendship. Whether it is old or new, every friend has a special place. On 8th June National Best Friends Day is celebrated, and it gives the perfect opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the immense value that friendship brings for everyone.

What is the History of National Best Friends Day?

Although there is no official announcement, some credible sources claim that the US Congress declared June 8 as National Best Friends Day in 1935. The first Sunday of August is considered as National Friendship Day.

The day was first celebrated as a way to promote friendships and social bonds that humans create. It encourages people to reach out to their friends and let them know how much they mean.

These days are not national holidays, but they have gained immense popularity due to social media platforms. People use these days to celebrate their friendships with their friends and family.

What is the Significance of National Best Friends Day?

This day serves as a reminder of the heartfelt impact that friends have on our well-being, happiness, and personal growth.

National Best Friends Day is an opportunity to celebrate the special bond between friends. Friends are people who we can always count on, no matter what. They are always there for us through good and bad times, and they always know how to make us laugh.

It helps to cherish and honor the impact of incredible friendships. It also serves as a reminder to express gratitude, strengthen the bonds of friendship, and spread positivity.

How to Celebrate National Best Friends Day?

There are no official events that celebrates the spirit of friendship but friendship doesn’t even require grand gestures. A small lunch with your best friend can mark the celebration of this beautiful day.

If you are struggling to find ideas, here are some ways through which you can celebrate National Best Friends Day:

Spend some time together: You can go out for lunch, take a walk in the park, or just hang out at home and watch a movie.

Plan something fun together: Go bowling, play mini-golf, visit an arcade game parlour and play your favourite games, or simply just go to a concert.

Remind them how much you appreciate them: If your best friend lives in another city or country, you can just message them and tell them how important they are in your life, or if you live close, simply tell them in person how much you value their friendship.

To conclude, National Best Friends Day gives us the chance to celebrate the date, honor the history, and embrace the significance of this special day. Reach out to your best friends, express your appreciation, and create new memories together.