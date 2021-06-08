National Best Friends Day 2021: History, Significance, Celebration, Wishes, Quotes, and More

National Best Friends Day 2021: Each one of us has a few special friends on whom we can count, no matter what the circumstances are. They overlook your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden. They understand your past, accepts your present and believes in your future. Life, without a good friend, is hard to imagine. In order to honour friends who become families, National Best Friends Day is observed every year on June 8 in the United States.

How to celebrate National Best Friends Day 2021?

Given the pandemic situation, you can celebrate National Best Friends Day by sending your best friends their favourite goodies, thoughtful gifts, a video call to express how much they mean to you, post on social media with a favourite photo of yours, and a lot more to let them know you are keeping them in your mind during these testing times.

History of National Best Friends Day

The US Congress gathered on 8 June 1935 to celebrate National Best Friends Day. Since then, the day is celebrated in the US every year and is popular among the youths.

Significance of National Best Friends Day

Best friends are those who are with you throughout your thick and thin. They are the ones with whom you can share your darkest secrets and craziest fantasies. To honour such beautiful souls, National Best Friends Day is celebrated every year.

National Best Friends Day 2021 Wishes

1- You have illuminated my life with new hope. You are a wonderful soul who has taught me the real meaning of friendship. Sending you lots of love and warm hugs.

2- Thank you for never letting me do the stupid things alone. Wishing you a warm Best Friends Day!

3- When you have someone whom you can call any day, any time, you know you are blessed. Thank you for being there my friend. Sending wishes on Best Friends Day!

4- When we met first you were sweet, gradually you became sweeter and now you are the sweetest person I know on this planet. Happy Best Friends Day!

5- You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. With you, I've truly experienced the meaning of true friendship. May our beautiful friendship lasts forever! Happy Best Friends Day!

6- It’s hard to imagine my life without you. Thank you for being my bundle of joy. Happy Best Friends Day!

7- Happy Friendship Day! May our beautiful friendship always stay the same.

8- You are the kindest, funniest and most helpful person I've ever met. Happy National Best Friends Day buddy!

9- Friendship is a blend of different feelings, relationships and emotions and with a friend like you I have witnessed all these beautiful shades of rainbow that have brightened my life. Happy Best Friends Day!

10- Dear pal, you are my best friend for you have supported me through thick and thin. You have loved me, scolded me and showed me the right path. Warm wishes to you on National Best Friends Day!

11- You are the rainbow to my sky, icing to my cake, and the most beautiful blessing in my life. I cannot thank you enough for loving me the way I am. Happy Best Friends Day to us!

12- Let us celebrate this amazing day to cherish the enticing shades of our friendship. You are my biggest strength and also my biggest weakness. Happy Best Friends Day to you!

Quotes on National Best Friends Day 2021

1- “Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” — Thomas J. Watson

2- "There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing" - Jennifer Aniston

3- “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” — Elisabeth Foley

4- "There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends" - Jane Austen

5- “Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams

6- "Awards become corroded. Friends gather no dust" - Jesse Owens

7- “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

8- "I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends" - Reese Witherspoon

9- “Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey

10- "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend" -Martin Luther King, Jr.

11- “To the world, you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” — Dr Seuss

12- “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” — Jim Henson

