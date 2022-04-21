National Civil Service Day 2022: It is observed on April 21 in India. The civil service is the backbone of the administration of a country. The day is celebrated to appreciate all the public officers who are engaged in several public departments and work tirelessly to run the administrative machinery of the country. The day is also a reminder for the civil servants who are working in different departments of the cause of serving the citizens of India above all else.

Those officers who are appointed as IAS, IPS, and others are the ones who work at the grassroots level to address several social issues that are faced by the citizens of the country.

National Civil Services Day commemorates the day when the first Home Minister of Independent India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressed the probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. The first National Civil Services Day was observed on April 21, 1947. On this day, the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented. Take a look at some inspirational quotes by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

National Civil Service Day 2022: Top 21 Inspirational Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

1. “Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word, and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be a measure of our success.”

2. "Two ways of building character - cultivating the strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness."

3. "My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the Country."

4. "The main task before India today is to consolidate herself into a well-knit and united power.... "

5. "One can take the path of revolution but the revolution should not give a shock to the society. There is no place for violence in revolution."

6. “Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.”

7. "Manpower without Unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

8. "Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work.”

9. “A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our won weaknesses.”

10. "Yours (Police) is the responsibility to maintain the prestige of the Government and protect the honour of the citizens. It is not enough if you only detect crime and bring offenders to book. You must also try to win the affection of the people.... A police officer or policeman who loses his head in handling a situation is not fit to be a member of the police force."

11. “Work is undoubtedly worship but laughter is life. Anyone who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life."

12. "Today we must remove distinctions of high and low, rich and poor, caste or creed."

13. "The stiffer the opponent the more should our affection go out to him. That is the significance of Satyagraha."

14. "The first requirement in the country was external and internal security. You cannot have any plan unless there is security."

15. "There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls."

16. "It is the duty of every person to develop a national language or do such a service that all over India it is accepted without any hesitation or reservation. The expanse of Hindi should be as wide as an ocean, in which all the languages of India take its own proper place. The national language is not of any province, or of any community."

17. "Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice. Don’t misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness."

18. "We must review the extent of the action taken, the success or failure achieved....for ensuring final and complete annihilation of those subversive forces."

19. " For the first time we have got adult franchise and unless the people exercise or are able to exercise their franchise in a proper intelligent manner, the working of the democracy would be difficult and we stand to lose a great deal."

20. "Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties."

