National Flag of India: Important facts at a Glance

The National Flag is a horizontal tricolour flag depicting three colours; saffron (kesari) at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion. The ratio of width of the flag to its length is two to three.

The National Flag of India is the pride of all the citizens of the country. The late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru called it "a flag not only of freedom for ourselves, but a symbol of freedom to all people." The National Flag is the symbol of sovereignty, integrity and similarity.

Facts at a Glance:

1. The National flag is a horizontal tricolour of deep saffron (kesari) at the top, white in the middle and dark green at the bottom in equal proportion.

2. The ratio of width of the flag to its length is 2:3 .

3. The national flag of India was adopted in its present form during a meeting of the Constituent Assembly held on 22 July 1947, when it became the official flag of the Dominion of India.

4. A tricolor flag was first accepted by the Indian national congress in 1931, having chakra in place of today’s chakra.

5. Saffron colour shows the courage, sacrifice and renunciation. While colour shows truth and purity in thoughts and dark green is the symbol of the life prosperity.

6. A wheel (chakra) in centre of the white strip is the symbol of progress and movement. It has 24 spokes.

7. The National Flag of India, by law, is to be made of khadi, a special type of hand-spun cloth of cotton or silk made popular by Mahatma Gandhi.

8. Supreme Court declared the right to hoist Flag as the fundamental right under article 19 (i) (a) of the constitution in 2002.

9. The flag was designed by the Pingali Venkayya, an agriculturist and Indian freedom fighter.

10. The flag was hoisted first time by Sacchindra Prasad Bose in 1906 in Calcutta and later on in year 1907, as an another tricolor flag was unfurled by the Madam Bhikaji Kama in Stuttgart.

11. The first flag committee was headed by the Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

12. The right to manufacture the national flag of India is held by the Khadi Development and Village Industries Commission, who in turn allocates it to the regional groups.

Code of Conduct for National Flag:

Being a national symbol it is respected by every Indian. There are certain dos and don'ts laid down for common people regarding the Indian flag:

1. When the National Flag is raised the saffron colour band should be at the top.

2. No flag or emblem should be placed either above the National Flag or to its right.

3. All other flags to be placed to the left of the National Flag if they are hung in a line.

4. When the National Flag is carried out in a procession or parade, it shall be on the marching right or in front of the center of the line, if there is a line of other flags.

5. Normally the National Flag should be flown over important government buildings like the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Parliament House, the Supreme Court of India, the High Courts, the Secretariats, the Commissioners' office etc.

6. The National Flag or any imitation of it must not be used for purpose of trade, business, or profession.

7. The National Flag should always be taken down in the evening at sunset.

Journey of National Flag:

Note: Recently government has allowed hoisting of the tricolor at all the central universities in India.

