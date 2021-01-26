What is the meaning of 24 spokes of Ashok Chakra?

The Ashoka Chakra is the depiction of the “Dharmachakra”; represented with 24 spokes. Ashok Chakra is also called the wheel of duty. On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, let us find out what these spokes mean.

There are 24 spokes in the Ashoka Chakra which represents 24 qualities of a person. In other words, these spokes can be termed as the 24 religious paths made for humans. All the paths mentioned in the Ashok Chakra will lead any country on the path of progress. This is probably the reason that designers of our National Flag removed the Charkha from it and put the Ashok Chakra in the middle of the flag.

72nd Republic Day 2021: Journey of Indian Republic

Now let us know the meaning of every spoke put in the Ashok Chakra:

1. The first Spoke:- Chastity (inspires to live a simple life)

2. Second Spoke:- Health (inspires to be healthy from body and mind)

3. Third Spoke:- Peace (To maintain peace & harmony throughout the country)

4. Fourth Spoke:- Sacrifice (To be ready for any sacrifice for the sake of the country and society)

Image source:birdpost.in

5. Fifth Spoke:- Morality (To maintain high morality in professional and personal life)

6. Sixth Spoke:- Service (Ready to serve country and society when needed)

7. Seventh Spoke:- Forgiveness (A feeling of forgiveness towards humans and other creatures)

8. Eighth Spoke:- Love (feeling of love towards the country and all other creature of the God)

9. Ninth Spoke:- Friendship (To have cordial relation with all the citizens)

10. Tenth Spoke:- Fraternity (To develop a sense of brotherhood in the country)

Image source:Steps Ahead Private Limited

11. Eleventh Spoke:- Organization (Strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation)

12. Twelfth Spoke:- Welfare (Participation in welfare activities related to country and society)

13. Thirteenth Spoke:- Prosperity (Actively participate in the development of the country)

National Flag of India: Facts

14. Fourteenth Spoke:- Industry (To assist the country in its industrial progress)

Image source:manufacturingsuccess.org

15. Fifteen Spoke:- Safety (To be always ready for the protection of the country)

16. Sixteenth Spoke:- Awareness (To be aware of the truth and don't believe in rumours)

17. Seventeenth Spoke:- Equality (Establishment of a society based on equality)

18. Eighteenth Spoke:- Artha ( Optimum utilization of money)

19. Nineteenth Spoke:- Policy (To have faith in the country's policy)

Image source:The Indian Express

20. Twentieth Spoke:- Justice (Talking about justice for all)

21. Twenty-one Spoke:- Co-operation (working together)

22. Twenty-second Spoke:- Duties (To obey your duties honestly)

23. Twenty-third Spoke:- Rights (Do not abuse your rights)

24. Twenty-Fourth Spoke:- Wisdom (To have knowledge beyond books)

So in this way you have read that each spoke of the Ashok Chakra has its own meaning. All the spokes talk about the holistic development of the country.

These spokes give a clear message to all the countrymen about their rights and duties. These spokes are like 24 principles which should be followed by the citizens so that the differences of caste, religion, language and attire can be minimized.

India’s Highest Civilian Award (Bharat Ratna): and Facts at a Glance

Vande Mataram (The National Song of India): Facts at a Glance