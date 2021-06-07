New Income Tax e-Filing Portal: ITR filing 2.0 website link, features, benefits for taxpayers and more

In a bid to make your ITR filing smooth, the CBDT has revamped the old ITR website. The Income Tax Department has launched its new e-filing portal-- www.incometax.gov.in-- on 7th June 2021. The portal is aimed at providing taxpayers with a convenient, modern and seamless experience while filing their returns. However, the new e-filing website was not accessible (at the time of writing this article, 1:51 pm today).

We are as excited about the new portal as our users!

We are at the final stages in the roll-out of the new portal and it will be available shortly. We appreciate your patience as we work towards making it operational soon.#NewPortal — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) June 7, 2021

Key Highlights:

1- It is taxpayer-friendly.

2- It is integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.

3- Keeping in view the convenience of the taxpayers, a single dashboard will display all the interactions and uploads or pending actions to help taxpayers with follow-up action.

4- Free of cost ITR preparation software with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with. The facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.

5- Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30, 2021).

6- New call centre for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to taxpayer queries.

7- Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent are also provided.

8- Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals, Submit responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals is available.

Points to note: 1- A new tax payment system will be launched on 18 June 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience. 2- The department will soon release a mobile app to enable taxpayers to get familiar with various features. 3- Since the Income Tax e-filing 2.0 portal is a major transition, all taxpayers/stakeholders are requested to be patient in the initial days after the launch of the new portal. 4- Income Tax e-filing portal 2.0 is another initiative by CBDT towards providing ease of compliance to its taxpayers and other stakeholders.

