Get qualified educational psychologist's advice. Send us your queries!

New Income Tax e-Filing Portal: ITR filing 2.0 website link, features, benefits for taxpayers and more

In a bid to make your ITR filing smooth, the Income Tax Department has launched its new e-filing portal-- www.incometax.gov.in-- on 7th June 2021.
Created On: Jun 7, 2021 13:21 IST
Modified On: Jun 7, 2021 14:12 IST
New Income Tax Filing Portal 2.0
New Income Tax Filing Portal 2.0

In a bid to make your ITR filing smooth, the CBDT has revamped the old ITR website. The Income Tax Department has launched its new e-filing portal-- www.incometax.gov.in-- on 7th June 2021. The portal is aimed at providing taxpayers with a convenient, modern and seamless experience while filing their returns. However, the new e-filing website was not accessible (at the time of writing this article, 1:51 pm today).

Key Highlights:

1- It is taxpayer-friendly.

2- It is integrated with the immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers. 

3- Keeping in view the convenience of the taxpayers, a single dashboard will display all the interactions and uploads or pending actions to help taxpayers with follow-up action.

4- Free of cost ITR preparation software with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with. The facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly. 

5- Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30, 2021). 

6- New call centre for taxpayer assistance for prompt response to taxpayer queries.

7- Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent are also provided.

8- Functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals, Submit responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals is available.

Points to note:

1- A new tax payment system will be launched on 18 June 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience. 

2- The department will soon release a mobile app to enable taxpayers to get familiar with various features.

3- Since the Income Tax e-filing 2.0 portal is a major transition, all taxpayers/stakeholders are requested to be patient in the initial days after the launch of the new portal. 

4- Income Tax e-filing portal 2.0 is another initiative by CBDT towards providing ease of compliance to its taxpayers and other stakeholders.

Which countries of the world do not impose income tax?
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 0 =
Post

Comments