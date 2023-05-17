Odd One Out Puzzle: Can You Find The Birdie Different From Others In The Flock Within 11 Seconds? Try Your Luck!

Do you pay attention to even the smallest details? Almost all sets of mental exercises include odd one-out puzzles to assess students' cognitive skills and abilities. Finding the odd one out is a strategy for selecting an alternative choice based on a set of criteria.

Source: Brightside.com

In contrast to the image above, you need to use common sense and broad reasoning to figure out the solution. It really isn't that difficult; all you have to do is utilise your powers of observation to spot any hints.

What is an Odd One Out puzzle?

An essential component of logical reasoning is the odd one out. It evaluates pupils' ability to observe and comprehend concepts generally. A different option must be crossed out of the selection for a logical reason. Along with excellent creativity, logical reasoning, and a unique attitude, you also need to be able to think outside the box.

Before solving this you can also have a look at this previously solved odd-car puzzle test.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

The picture is from the quiz section of Brightside. However, Brightside further credits Depositphotos for the image of chirping birds. A total of 60 birds are aligned in rows and columns, and your task is to find the odd one.

How to Find The Odd Image?

Finding the odd is referred to as choosing one different from others. You must pay close attention to all the little and big details, colours, shapes, types, categories, and anything else that comes to mind in order to find the odd image.

Some basic tips you can follow:

Divide the image into sections.

Compare each of the available choices carefully.

Create compact image collections.

Keep your thinking simple.

Most of the time, your initial selection was the best one.

Finally, circle the answer that stands out as an odd one.

Remember you just have 11 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

Source: Brightside.com

The one in the circle just has two hair strands on the head.

Sure, you enjoyed yourself. Odd one-out puzzles can help you become more mentally agile by strengthening the connections between brain cells. To get more out of this mental workout, keep an eye on Jagranjosh.