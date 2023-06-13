Only a genius can find what is wrong with the poolside picture in 5 seconds!

Are you tired from working or studying continuously? Does your mind feel foggy? Or do you feel like you don’t want to do anything?

These are some of the symptoms of burnout. You may not think of it as much, but, burnout can critically affect your cognitive capabilities, rendering you devoid of energy and will. If it persists, it will impact your mental and physical health and may cost your productivity.

In such cases, what you need to do is take a breather.

You can either sit outside, listen to music, go on a run/walk, talk to your close friends/family, or… you can solve brain teasers.

You might be thinking, why solve brain teasers?

Well, to answer your question, brain teasers are a tried and tested way to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed refresher.

Studies have proved that solving brain teasers on a regular basis will greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the icing on the cake, brain teasers are also super fun!

Yay!

This is why we are here with another brain teaser to provide you with a little breather and help you get a little better.

Are you ready? Let’s go!

Only someone with high IQ can spot the mistake in the desert picture within 4 seconds!

Brain Teaser- What’s wrong with the poolside picture?

Source: Bright Side

There is something wrong with this poolside picture, where you can see a man and a woman hanging out and relaxing on the pool chairs. Take a closer look at the picture puzzle and try to deduce what is wrong within 5 seconds. Can you do it?

Only true geniuses can find how many holes are in the T-shirt within 9 seconds!

Consider this a test of your genius level, so try to solve this puzzle in the given time or less. Get ready. Your time starts now. All the best.

Scroll down for the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

The water in the pool is frozen, but it is not winter. Take a look:

Source: Bright Side

