Optical Illusion: Can you find a hidden cat in the garden in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions are created by exploiting the limitations of the visual system, such as the brain's tendency to make assumptions and fill in the missing information. They can be used for entertainment, scientific research, or even as a tool for artists to create unique and captivating works of art.

They are fascinating and provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Want to know test your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find a Cat in the Garden in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts an outdoor scene in which various plants can be seen in daylight.

Hidden in the garden is a cat and the challenge for you is to spot the cat in 5 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge like this one is a great way to put your observation and intelligence to the test.

The key to finding the cat is to scan the image attentively and see if you find anything that resembles a cat.

Did You Find the Cat in 5 Seconds?

A cat has expertly blended with the surroundings in the garden thereby making spotting the cat at first glance difficult.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the cat within the time limit.

Did you find the cat in the garden?

Pay close attention to the image and you may soon spot the cat.

Now, do you see it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Only a few seconds left.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found a cat in the garden?

We believe some of our sharp-eyed readers have already spotted the cat hidden in the garden.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find Cat in 5 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen on the bottom right side of the image. It is hiding in the gap adjacent to the rocks, only its face and eyes are visible.

