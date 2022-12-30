Optical Illusion: Can you find a turtle among the dinosaurs in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The great thing about optical illusions is that it tricks our mind and eyes.

The insights derived from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have helped scientists identify which areas of the brain get activated when we interact with optical illusions.

Moreover, it is light-hearted fun that also works wonders for your observation skills.

Are you ready for a quick optical illusion challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Turtle Among Dinosaurs in 5 Seconds

Source: PlayBuzz

The image shared above shows many types of dinosaurs. Hidden among these dinosaurs is a turtle that you need to find within 5 seconds.

You can take this optical illusion test individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skill in the group.

This test is designed to determine how quickly your brain responds to such situations.

It also increases your mental capacity, boosts your confidence, and sharpens your observation skills.

Did You Find the Turtle in 5 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find the turtle hiding among dinosaurs within 5 seconds.

It is a good test of how attentive you are.

Individuals who are having good observation skills will be able to spot the turtle before anyone else.

The key to acing this optical illusion challenge is to focus your attention on the image and look out for a turtle.

Now try imagining how a turtle looks and see if you can spot the same structure in this image.

Did you spot the turtle?

Hurry up; not much time is left.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The turtle can be identified by its shell.

With this, we have dropped a major hint with which you can identify the turtle easily.

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you have spotted the turtle?

Most of you might have spotted the turtle by now, those who couldn’t spot it must be searching for the answer.

Want to know where the turtle is?

Keep reading.

Find the Turtle in 5 Seconds - Solution

The turtle can be seen on the left side of the image, a little below the center. It is highlighted with a red circle to facilitate faster identification.