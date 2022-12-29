Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden egg among chicks in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them fascinating.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing cognitive abilities and observational skills.

One can quickly master the ability to comprehend optical illusions with regular practice.

Want to test how effective your observation skills are?

Try this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Egg Among Chickens in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a forest scene in which we can see chicks in large numbers.

Hidden among these baby chickens is an egg and the challenge for you is to find the egg in 9 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges are good for increasing concentration and also to enhance cognitive abilities.

When you engage in solving an optical illusion challenge, you are providing your brain with the much-needed exercise it requires.

Did You Find the Egg in 9 Seconds?

You are tasked with finding the egg among the chicks in 9 seconds.

The best way to find an egg in this optical illusion picture is to pay close attention to all the areas of the image.

The egg can be present anywhere in the image and individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the egg within the time limit.

Have you spotted the egg?

Hurry up; almost half of the time is already gone.

You need to focus on the image to find the egg.

The shape of the egg and the chicks are somewhat similar and therefore it is difficult to find the egg at first glance.

Do you need a hint?

Great.

Here you go.

The egg is not on the left side of the image.

Now, you can refine your search and start looking for the egg.

Did you find the egg now?

Only a few seconds are left.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you have successfully spotted the lone egg in the image?

Those who were successful have good observation skills, those who don’t need not be disheartened.

You can always improve with more practice.

Curious to know where the egg is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Egg in 9 Seconds - Solution

The egg can be seen on the extreme right side of the image, it is marked by a red circle for easy identification.