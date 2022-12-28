Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% of people can find a lion in the jungle within 10 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions is their ability to attract the user's attention and capture it for a period.

One of the most effective ways to develop a person's observational skills and cognitive abilities is through optical illusions.

With consistent practice, one can quickly master the ability to visualise optical illusions.

Do you have strong observation skills?

Let's find out right now with a quick optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find Lion in the Forest in 10 Seconds

Source: FiveZero Safaris

The image shared above is captured from an African forest. You can see the wide forest in front of you.

The area immediately visible in front of you includes some small trees and shrubs growing. The area is also filled with small rocks.

Well, as suggested by the title, there is a lion in this image and you need to find the lion within 10 seconds.

You can put your intelligence and ability to observe things to the test with these kinds of optical illusions which are simple exercises to boost your brain health.

Although it is thought to be a reliable method of assessing your intelligence, it is not the only method to do so.

Professionally created IQ tests, on the other hand, are the best way to determine your IQ levels.

Did You Find the Lion in 10 Seconds?

There is a lion that is lurking in the forest waiting silently to pounce on any unsuspecting animal.

Survival is tough in forests and lions are one of the apex predators that will anything to satisfy its hunger.

To spot the lion in the forest, you need to focus your attention on the image.

Individuals with great observation skills will be able to spot the lion lurking in the forest.

Have you spotted the lion?

Hurry up; almost half of the time is already gone.

You need to focus on the image to find the lion.

The lion has blended with the dried grass and hiding cleverly making it difficult to spot at first glance.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is not on the left side of the image.

That is one major hint and now you must be able to spot the lion now.

Final few seconds are left.

Did you see the lion?

And..

You have finally run out of time.

How many of you have spotted the lion in 10 seconds?

Those who did possess great observation skill. You attention to detail is impeccable and you have razor sharp eyes.

Those who couldn’t need not get disappointed. You gave your best effort, and will definitely improve with practice.

Want to know where the lion is?

Now, time to reveal the solution.

The lion is behind the small shrub with its face visible. The location is marked with a circle.