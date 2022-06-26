Find the beautiful word 'Love You'? Optical illusions are baffling these days and have taken the internet by storm. Some illusions reveal the dominant side of the brain, while others reveal personality traits. Today's optical illusion is a brain teaser in which you have to find the beautiful word 'Love You' in the image provided below. Look at the image keenly and spot the beautiful word "Love You".

Take a look at the image below. Find the beautiful word "Love You". Where is it written? Are you able to find it?

Optical Illusion: A Man or a Woman? What You See First Tells If You Are A Good Advisor

Do you want a hint for finding the beautiful word "Love You"?

Where is it placed in the image?

The image is very beautiful as it shows that love is in the air. The image consists of conversation hearts stamped with smileys, faces, hugs, and kisses, and also other sweet messages, including a hidden "Love You".

Look at the image keenly and you will be able to find it.

So, did you find it? If you are not able to find it, no worries. Scroll down for a hint.

Before providing the hint, give one more chance to yourself and look once again at the image and try to find the beautiful word "Love You".

Lincoln or Obama? Which US President Do You See In This Optical Illusion In First 7 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: What You See First In The Image Tells If You Can Cross All Boundaries For Love

Spot the hidden number of Ms in this optical illusion grid of Ws?

Where is the beautiful word "Love You" in the image? Is it the left or right side of the image? Where is it?

Hint

It is near the smiley present on the left bottom side of the image. I hope now you will be able to spot it.

If still, you are not able to find the beautiful word "Love You" then scroll down for one more hint.

Another Hint

It is placed with two blue and yellow hearts at the bottom and left side of the image. In one of the hearts, it is written "True Love" and in another one "Soul Mate".

Take a look at the image again and for that scroll back.

Here is the answer

Also, Read

Optical Illusion: How many animals can you see in the picture?

Can you spot the hidden fish in this optical illusion image in 15 seconds?

Can you spot the trophy hidden among the beer in this optical illusion?

Can you spot a giraffe who does not have a twin in this optical illusion image?