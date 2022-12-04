Optical Illusion: Can you find the moth in the tree within 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Netizens enjoy solving optical illusion puzzles. It is an excellent way for them to demonstrate their problem-solving abilities to their friends and peers.

According to research, optical illusions may also improve your concentration and observation skills.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Then, this attempt this optical illusion test now.

Seek and Find: Can you find the letter D within 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Moth in 13 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a forest scene in which you can see a tree with its bark.

The captured image looks fascinating. Even more fascinating is that there is a moth that is sitting on the bark of the tree.

You need to find the hidden moth within 13 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know what your IQ levels are, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the penguin among ostriches in 14 seconds?

Did you find the moth in 13 seconds?

The challenge is to find the hidden moth in the tree bark within 13 seconds.

The moth has blended itself with the tree bark in such a way that it is difficult to recognise it at the first glance.

The key to solving this challenge within the time limit is to observe the image carefully.

This test is all about your observation skills, and the level of your focus will help you a lot in clearing the optical illusion challenge successfully.

Have you spotted the moth?

Hurry up; time is running out.

There are only a few more seconds left.

Did you see the moth now?

We believe that some users with good observation skills might have already spotted the moth.

Some of you might still be looking for the moth.

Here’s a small hint.

It is not at the top of the tree.

Now, did you see it?

Time’s over.

Curious to know where the moth is?

Check out the solution below.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences in 43 seconds?

Find the Moth in 13 Seconds - Solution

The moth can be spotted near the lower part of the tree. You can zoom in on the image and recognise it by its wings.