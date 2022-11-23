Optical Illusion: Can you spot the snake in the grass in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Netizens enjoy taking on new optical illusion challenges, which are both a fun way to entertain themselves and a way to prove their intelligence to friends and peers.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

All of these have the central theme of tricking human brains.

In addition to this, optical illusions can be used to diagnose certain physiological conditions, such as schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Then, take this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden duck in 15 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Snake in the Grass in 9 Seconds

Source: TikTok/@alexthecrittercatcher

The image shared by Alex shows a grass scene in which a deadly predator is hiding. It is a rattlesnake, and you need to find the rattlesnake in 9 seconds.

Did You Know:

Rattlesnake got its name from the characteristic rattle that is found at the tip of its tail.

Optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the sole means of doing so.

If you really need to understand your actual IQ levels, then professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to find out your IQ.

Seek and Find: Can you find the letter “J” in 9 seconds?

Did You Find the Snake in 9 Seconds?

Looking carefully at the image, you can see strips of grass in the scene. The presence of grass makes it difficult to spot the snake at first glance.

But if you concentrate for a few seconds, it will be easier to spot the snake.

This is a test of your observation skills, and individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the snake easily.

Did you spot the snake?

Hurry up; not much time is left.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three..

Two..

One…

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you have already spotted the snake?

We believe some of the users have spotted the snake, while others are still searching.

Curious to find where the snake is?

Keep reading.

Find the Snake in 9 Seconds - Solution

The snake can be spotted on the right side of the image, just above the centre of the picture. It is highlighted with a red circle.