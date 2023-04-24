Optical Illusion Challenge: 98% of people have failed to spot the deer hidden in the woods in 7 seconds. Can you find it?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusory puzzles are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Spot the deer in the woods in 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s optical illusion puzzle.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

There is a deer camouflaged in the woods in this optical illusion image. 98% of people have failed to spot the hidden animal in the puzzle.

As the title suggests, you have to spot the deer hidden in the woods in 7 seconds. Do you want to become a part of the 98% who could not spot the hidden animal? Or do you want to be among the top 2% who can spot the hidden deer?

Well, that depends on whether you pass or fail this challenge.

Are you ready?

Great! Your time starts now.

All the best!

This is a test of your observation skills. So observe the image carefully, and you will find the hidden deer.

Did you spot the deer?

No?

Then allow us to give you a small hint.

Optical Illusion Hint: The deer can be found somewhere at the centre of this image.

Hurry up, people. The clock’s ticking.

Spot the deer, or else you will run out of time. and if you do, you will fail this challenge.

So get back to it.

Make use of the hint, and you will spot the deer in time.

The countdown is beginning now.

3…

2…

And 1.

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to spot the hidden deer in time?

If your answer is yes, then great. You belong to the top 2% of people who have spotted the deer in time.

Scroll down to see the solution to this illusory puzzle.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion challenge, you had to spot the deer hidden in the woods in 7 seconds. If you were unable to spot the hidden animal, fret not, here is its solution.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

Hope you had fun attempting to solve this optical illusion puzzle.

Hope you had fun attempting to solve this optical illusion puzzle.

