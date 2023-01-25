Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find the bird in the trees within 4 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illusio or illusionem, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind.

Optical illusions are a great way to test your level of intelligence. It is not only an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family but also it is a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Besides helping scientists in research, optical illusions provide much-needed exercise for our brains.

Regular practice of optical illusions can help boost your power of observation and improve your attention.

Want to test how good your observation skills are?

Then find the bird in the trees within 4 seconds.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hidden Bird in 4 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a forest scene in which rising sun can be seen. The sun rays light up the dark scene.

As the title suggests, there is a hidden bird in the picture and you need to find it within 4 seconds.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence.

Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

You can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to really know your IQ levels.

Did You Find the Bird in 4 Seconds?

The challenge is to find a bird in the picture within 4 seconds.

Individuals with good observation skills will be able to spot the bird easily.

This is a great opportunity for individuals to test and improve their observation skills.

Have you spotted the bird?

No?

Focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot a bird.

Hurry up; the clock will signal the end of time soon.

Did you find the bird?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the bird?

Those who were able to spot the bird deserve a big round of applause from our end. You have excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the bird is?

Scroll below for the reveal.

Find the Bird in 4 Seconds - Solution

The bird can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is perched on top of a branch, the bird can be identified by its beak.