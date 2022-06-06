Optical Illusion: Do the squares in the picture appear to be moving or not?

Do the squares in the picture appear to be moving or not? This beautiful artwork left viewers baffled as to whether the coloured squares appeared to be moving or not. This optical illusion image is a static image which plays a trick on your mind. As in the image, the colours and the shapes are interacting with each other, which deceives the brain. Take a closer look at the image and tell whether the coloured squares are moving or not.

Optical illusions' fascination has spanned for centuries. Greek philosophers, including Plato, described them as tricks played on us by our senses and our minds. By the 19th century, the famous cartoonist W.E. Hill embraced the phenomena of optical illusions by skillfully drawing a picture that was simultaneously two images. The figure or image you saw was determined by your perception. Optical illusions are referred to as "tricks" of the eye.

Take a look at the image whether the squares appear to be moving or not.

Professor Akiyoshi Kitaoka, a Japanese psychology expert, created this illusion and says that the design is meant to create a wavy effect.

After closely looking at the image, the beautiful yet confusing graphic contains pink and white shapes on lime or sea-green squares.

The work, despite being arranged in straight lines, often appears as if it is curved or even animated to viewers.

You can see once again the image. Is it confusing? It is a beautiful graphic representation.

There are various views some people can see it moving when scrolling and others cannot.

Optical illusions are of different types, and it depends on what our eyes see and what our brain perceives. It uses colours, space, position, colour contrasts, and lines to fool the minds of people.

Gala Spins, after sharing some images to test an individual's difference in perception, concluded that up to 71% of viewers believed that static dots were moving in the case of one such trippy pic.

A Behavioural Optometrist at Central Vision Opticians, Bhavin Shah, explained such illusions. He said that the rotating motion is caused by the signal processing of the complex image. He further explained that the brain assumes the eyes are stable and not moving. Therefore, it has to assume that the pattern in the image must be moving instead, so the pattern starts to move.

He also said that some people have tinier eye movements as compared to others. Some are also more sensitive to contrast in the pattern. Therefore, there will be some sort of variation in the appearance of movement.

