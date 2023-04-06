Optical Illusion: Finding the hidden owl in this image is hard. Can you find it?

Owls are mysterious beings.

Sometimes, visuals are not actually the same as they appear. For instance, an extremely happening-looking road can be spooky at night, a well-constructed school can have delicate walls, and a very well-lit living garden can have an owl hiding in it. Strange, because owls do not stay awake in the morning!

Owls are nocturnal beings and they sleep during the day after a long night of the hunt. When you may be getting ready, rushing toward your workspace, and checking all those client emails you dread, somewhere an owl could be snuggling in his cozy bed inside a tree hole.









However, the image below is quite literally mind-boggling!

Do you consider yourself smart enough to find the hidden owl?

Let’s find out.

Find The Hidden Owl In The Image In Just 12 Seconds

The steps are easy-peasy. Simply set a timer for 12 seconds on your phone. The shorter the time duration given, the greater the fun!

Have a close glance at the picture. Remember, owls are masters at camouflaging!

Get Started!





Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)















Don’t miss the corners!













Let’s See Where The Owl Is!









Image Source: Best Quiz (YouTube)









Here it is! We were right when we said that owls are great at camouflaging! Just like chameleons, owls too, are experts at hiding themselves in the environment.

Oh poor owl, you better go to sleep now! The sun rises for humans to rush to their offices, not for owls! You are meant to work with the stars and the moon!