Optical Illusion: Finding the spider in this shoe market is super tough. We challenge you to find the hidden spider.

Every now and then we come up with an exciting discussion about any animal and we offer an engaging challenge related to that animal as a bonus. However, today's piece of content is a bit different. Today, we are in a gloomy mood, as one of our acquaintances, Robert, is not having a good time. Today, we may not be entertaining you with some exciting facts about an animal but will be asking for your help for Robert.

Just for starters, let's wonder why humankind is so fascinated yet scared of spiders. the fact that we are super fascinated as a species with spiders gets resembled in our movies. One of our favorite superheroes has undoubtedly been Spiderman. Spiders are interesting-looking creatures with delicate bodies and super delicate webs. The human body is a complex system of bones, muscles, limbs, blood, flesh, organs, organ systems, and more, while the body of a spider is perhaps, very much simpler in comparison. Plus, the body sizes of a spider and a human are incomparable. If all this is true, why are we still scared of spiders? While different people may have different reasons to get scared of spiders, our fear is mostly rooted in us due to evolution. Yes, evolution also passes on fear, and since our ancestors were scared of spiders, so are we.

You must have gotten the idea of today's theme by now. Yes, it is the spiders! Now that you know the theme, it is time for us to talk about Robert and introduce you to today's challenge.

STORY TIME

If there is anyone who fears nothing in the town, it is Robert. He is a 24-year-old young police officer who fears actually nothing. The young blood traveling in his veins is so fearless that he is able to help not only oneself but also others in times of crisis. He is just so fit for the uniform. His profession demands one to roar like a lion and the man we are talking about is no less. Whether it is the goons, the bad weather, the natural calamities, or life troubles; our man faces everything head-on with a wide smile on his face.

Our friend Robert is actually an optimistic individual with a brave personality. However, it would be wrong to believe that there is nothing in this world that can make him fearful. Well, some things are not actually worthy of getting scared, but they are actually capable of making the mind get super scared.

Let's come straight to the point. Robert suffers from arachnophobia. Arachnophobia is actually the intense fear of spiders. When you suffer from a phobia, the fear is not something that can be easily handled. As soon as Robert ever sees a spider, he feels intense panic and anxiety, making it difficult for him and others around to calm his nerves. This is the only fear poor Robert hides from the world.

Did we tell you that Robert is a shopaholic? Robert enjoys shopping, and shoes are his greatest weakness. One fine day, Robert decided to buy a few pairs of shoes and thus, he went to the biggest shoe market in town. He enjoyed selecting among different varieties of shoes and picked seven high-quality pairs. Everything was going well until he got to experience his biggest fears! While he was looking at the wonderful options of shoes in one of the shops, he heard an almost 5-year-old child in the shop whisper in his mother's ear, "Mom, look, there is a huge spider in the shop!"

While this may seem like an ordinary statement for all of us, the words echoed in Robert's ears differently. For anyone with a phobia, it is not easy to stand beside the element that causes the phobia. Robert dropped all that he had bought and went into panic mode. He started rushing from one shop to another, but no environment felt safe anymore. Robert is in a condition of huge distress.

In such a situation, we intend to find the hidden spider and remove it from the place, so that the brave police officer Robert can calm his nerves and get back to his senses. We tried looking for the child who uttered the words that sounded devastating to Robert, but nothing helped. Now, the only option left with us is to look for the hidden spider.

Can you spot the hidden spider in the picture as soon as possible?

Image Source: MisterTeach (YouTube)

Were you able to find the hidden spider? Let us ask our team if they could find it!

Hurray! We've found the hidden spider!



Image Source: MisterTeach (YouTube)

What havoc did the hidden spider create in the life of Robert? Now that we have found the hidden spider, our team has safely removed the spider out of reach of Robert. We have made Robert believe that he is in a safe state now. Robert is safe and in a normal state. We urged the police officer to go home and take some rest. While fears can be managed easily, phobias can be severe and more difficult to handle. Sometimes, even the bravest of hearts can get scared of even the meekest things. Phobias can sometimes sound unreasonable, but the intensity of phobias can be understood by the victim only. Therapy is obviously the best option to reach out to in such a case. However, developing a non-judgmental attitude for oneself and others in such a case is what makes handling phobias easier than ever. In case you ever find anyone with a phobia of anything around, try to be gentler and more sensitive toward their needs. Moreover, it is never a good idea to motivate people to face their fears and hold a brave face in times of panic. Remember, at such critical times, sensitivity is what proves to be the best medicine.

Oh readers, you successfully helped someone calm down today. We are so proud of you, dear readers!

