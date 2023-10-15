Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot The Frog Hidden Inside A Rainy Day Picture In 21 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a frog is hiding somewhere inside the rainy day picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% Can Spot a Frog Hidden Inside the Rainy Day Picture in 21 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see people enjoying the rainy day on the street with umbrellas in their hands. The men, women, and kids are enjoying the rain. A girl is watching the snail, another girl is walking her dog and the boy is enjoying getting wet in the rain.

But somewhere on a rainy day, a frog is hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden frog inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden frog in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Frog in 21 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden frog, then we are here to help! If you look at the image carefully, you will see that a frog is hiding behind the railing on the street on the top-right side of the picture.

For your ease, we have highlighted the frog inside the rainy day image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The frog has been cleverly camouflaged with the green plants and railings. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the frog inside the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the frog hidden inside this optical illusion image?

