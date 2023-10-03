Optical illusions are puzzling images that trick our eyes and brains into seeing things differently than they really are. There are three main types of optical illusions: Physical illusions, physiological illusions, and cognitive illusions.

Optical illusions are often seen as a way to pass the time, but they can also be used as IQ and personality tests. If you're curious about your own intelligence, try this viral optical illusion IQ test to gauge your cognitive abilities.

Optical Illusion To Test Your IQ: Find The Hidden Letter h among b’s Within 8 Seconds!

Here we have an interesting optical illusion picture. At first glance, it looks like an image of the letter b written in cursive. However, on close inspection, you can see the letter h too. But you will need excellent cognitive skills, sharp eyes, and laser focus to find it.

The optical illusion IQ test is designed to measure your ability to spot hidden objects and patterns and your attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Are you ready? Start the timer! Good Luck!

1 second...

4 seconds...

8 seconds…

Time's up! Did you find the letter h?

If you did, congratulations! You have a higher IQ and sharp observation skills. If you didn't find it, don't worry. It's a challenging optical illusion. Scroll down for the answer.

Hidden Optical Illusions Answers

If you could not find the letter h hidden in the image, do not worry. Check the optical illusion answer below.

If you enjoyed playing this optical illusion challenge, SHARE this viral optical illusion with your friends and family challenging them to find the letter b within 8 seconds.

