Optical Illusion To Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a visual stimulus that tricks the brain into perceiving something that is not really there or misinterpreting what it sees. Optical illusions can be fun and entertaining, but they can also be used to teach us about how the brain works and how we perceive the world around us.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Studies have shown that there is a correlation between IQ and the ability to spot hidden details. People who are good at solving puzzles are able to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions. They have the ability to think on their feet and make quick decisions.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot The Number 6 Among 9's in 6 Seconds?

Think you have sharp eyes and a keen mind? Then challenge yourself to this optical illusion IQ test! Can you spot the number 6 among the sea of 9s in just 6 seconds?

Only people with the highest IQ and attention to detail can spot the 6 in such a short amount of time. If you're able to do it, you're in the top 1% of the population!

Also try: Find Three Birds Hidden Within 6 Seconds, Prove You Have The Sharpest Eyes!

You may be highly observant, detail-oriented, good at solving puzzles and problems, quick to notice important details, and have strong cognitive skills such as attention, focus, and processing speed.

To find the 6, you will need to focus and scan the image carefully. Don't be fooled by the repetition of the 9s - the 6 is hidden in plain sight.

Also try: Picture Puzzles IQ Test: Can You Spot The Word ‘Move’ In 10 Seconds?

Are you ready? Start the timer! Good Luck!

1 second...

3 seconds...

6 seconds…

Time's up! Are you one of the 1% who spotted the hidden number 6 in 6 seconds?

if you were able to spot the 6 in 6 seconds, congratulations! You have a sharp mind and excellent observational skills. Keep up the good work!

Also try: You Have 20/20 Vision If You Can Spot The Real Owl Within 8 Seconds!

Hidden Optical Illusions Answers

If you could not find the hidden number 6 in the image, do not worry. Check the optical illusion answer below.

If you enjoyed playing this optical illusion challenge, SHARE this viral optical illusion with your friends and family challenging them to find the number 6 hidden among the pool of 9’s within 6 seconds.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Feet Arch Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits