Personality Test: Your Thumb Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Thumb Shape Personality Test: A straight thumb is a thumb that does not bend backwards past the first knuckle. This is the most common type of thumb. A curved thumb, also known as a hitchhiker's thumb, is a thumb that can bend backwards past the first knuckle. To answer your question, ‘How do I check my thumb shape?’, make the classic thumbs-up gesture and notice if your thumb bends backwards or not.

Now, just like your foot arch, leg crossing style, the gap between your fingers, sleeping position, etc say a lot about your personality. Similarly, your thumb can reveal some unique personality traits. Today, we shall look into the personality of people with straight thumb vs curved thumb. Are you curious about your personality? This thumb shape personality test can help you discover your unique traits, strengths, weaknesses, nature, mindset, and behaviour style.

Personality Test: What Does Your Thumb Say About Your Personality?

#1 Straight Thumb Personality Traits

If you have a straight thumb, your personality traits reveal that you are likely quite stubborn and dominant. You may also be rational and logical. You may also make a good leader. You may exude a sense of authority. You may also be good at analyzing and making accurate observations about people around you. It is impossible to take advantage of you unless, of course, you lower your guard.

You may also be quite alert and good at sensing danger. Usually, you may put up a poker face and exude a tough exterior however you are a kind, warm-hearted person. You may also possess strong willpower, self-command, and discipline. However, your negative trait may be irritability or unforgiving nature.

#2 Curved Thumb Personality Traits

If you have a curved thumb, your personality traits reveal that you are likely an emotional and expressive individual. You may be good at adapting to new environments and situations. You tend to empathise a lot with others. You also put yourself in situations that later hurt your feelings. You value emotions and relationships more than your own self. You may learn to value yourself a bit late in life.

You may also be quite curious and always come up with unique solutions. You possess an innate ability to chart new paths in life to achieve your goals. You may also be artistic and creative. You may be highly imaginative and open-minded. You usually make good careers in fields of art, acting, self-expression, theatres, adventurous sports, etc. However, your negative trait may be being too flexible or indecisive.

Did you enjoy reading about your personality traits based on your thumb shape?

