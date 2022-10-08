Optical Illusion IQ Test: How many Rabbits are Hidden Inside Tree?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you know that there are many types of optical illusion present in our environment. These illusions are mostly categorized under physiological, physical and cognitive illusions. Going by the definition, an optical illusion is a deeply fascinating, mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object or people or a drawing that challenges our way of perceiving things. However, these optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how your brain perceives things. Evidently, a normal human brain can see things or images differently forming different perception from different angles. One such clever illustration can be seen in an image shared on social media in which rabbits are hidden inside the tree.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you find the Hidden Rabbits inside the the tree?

The above image was shared on social media Challenging the viewers to spot the hidden rabbits inside the tree. In this optical illusion, the image at first looks like a simple tree. However, there is a catch to this puzzle! In the tree, there are not one or two but 3 rabbits hidden inside it. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of 3 hidden rabbits. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy on the faces hidden within the tree. You can try and find them yourself or you can read on to find out what’s hidden in this image.

How many Rabbits are Hidden Inside Tree?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden rabbits faces inside the tree. It may appear too tricky to find the rabbits faces as they are so cleverly camouflaged among the slanted branches of the tree that it’s almost difficult to spot them. So, how many rabbits did you spot inside the tree? There are 3 Rabbits that are hidden inside the tree. In case you are stuck with the image and are not able to find the hidden rabbits, then we have marked colored the rabbits inside the image.

If you look closely at the puzzle, you will notice that the rabbits shapes are formed by the tree’s branches. And if you look more closely, you will see that some of the leaves are actually the eyes of the animals.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden rabbit faces inside the tree in just 5 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Many research and studies have showed that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many rabbits did you spot inside this optical illusion?

