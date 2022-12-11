Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 5% can spot a Chicken inside the Bathroom in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Chicken is hiding somewhere inside the Bathroom picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 5% can spot a Chicken inside the Bathroom

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Genius can spot the Man Ringing Bells in Picture

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Bathroom where the soap, hair dryer, and Toilet Paper Rolls have been kept near the Basin. Clothes are hanging on the wall holder near the toilet seat. There is a big mirror and near the basin, a toothbrush holder has been kept. But somewhere inside the bathroom, a chicken is hiding. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the Chicken hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 5% of people can find the hidden Chicken in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the hidden camera inside the wardrobe?

Did you spot the hidden Chicken in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden Chicken, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see that a Chicken can be seen in the mirror reflection of the shower. The Chicken has been cleverly camouflaged with the blue objects inside the shower. This optical illusion could reveal just how good your eyesight is.

Can you find the raccoon who made the mess?

For your ease we have highlighted the Chicken inside the Bathroom in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Only 5% can spot a Crown hidden inside the Bedroom

The Chicken is hiding above the Jacuzzi. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the Chicken inside the image.

People with High IQ can spot a Girl’s Face inside the forest

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Chicken hidden inside this optical illusion image?

Can you spot the Girl’s lost Sock inside her messy room?