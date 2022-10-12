Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot hidden Dog inside City Picture in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Do you like finding hidden faces in the optical illusions that tests your brain power? Then this fun Optical Illusion Test is for you where you have to find the hidden dog inside the city. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Optical illusion are kind of a mind-bending and shape-shifting image of an object or a drawing or a picture that challenges your mind to perceive things in a different way. These optical illusions are sometimes considered as a part of psychoanalysis that throw some light on your way of perceiving things. Normally, a human brain can form different perception by simply looking at things or images from different angles.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot Hidden Dog inside City Picture

The above image was shared on Youtube by a user and asked the viewers to find a hidden dog inside the city picture. This viral optical illusion has made people scratch their heads as the dog has been cleverly hidden in the picture. In the image, you can see a busy road on which vehicles are running and people are moving across the street. The trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the hidden dog in the midst of all this as it is right in front of your eyes but still you cannot spot it quickly. So, it has been claimed that only 1% of people can spot the hidden dog in 7 seconds.

Did you spot the Hidden Dog in 7 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden dog inside the city picture. It is not easy to find the dog in the image, as it has been very cleverly hidden with the background of the image. In the image, you can see the trees planted on the sides of the road. But did you see a dog there?

It may appear too tricky to find the dog, but if you look closely at the trees at the top-right side of the image, then you will be able to see that the dog is hidden between some twigs above the tree.

If you have managed to identify the dog inside the city picture in just 7 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies suggests that the more you exercise your brain with tricky and tough puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Various research has proven that Optical illusions can provide some fascinating insights about how our brains work. Our minds can perceive different things under specific combinations of color, light, and patterns. So tell us, did you spot the dog hidden inside this optical illusion?

