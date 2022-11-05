Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot hidden owl inside Jungle in 25 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where an owl is hiding somewhere inside the Jungle.

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a picture of a Jungle where an owl is hiding somewhere inside the forest. In the Jungle, there are a lot of trees with fewer leafy branches. The owl is clever and is hiding very intelligently inside the jungle. The illusion challenges the viewers by asking “Can you see the owl?”. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden owl in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the owl in 25 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden owl, then we are here to help you find the owl in the Jungle. You need to look closely at the trees in the Jungle very carefully. The owl is hiding inside the trunk of the second left tree.

For your ease, we have highlighted the owl in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the owl hidden in the Jungle. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the owl hidden inside this optical illusion image?

