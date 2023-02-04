Optical Illusion: Only 1% People with High IQ can find the Black Cat in this Spooky Image within 7 seconds. Good Luck!

Optical illusions are a great way to put your intelligence to the test. Providing much required mental exercise, it tests abilities like creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory issues. Now, coming back to the task you have to find the black cat in the picture.

Source: Supplied

Can you Spot the black cat in this Optical Illusion?

Optical illusions require an unconventional way of observation, however, sometimes also involve excellent qualitative and quantitative approaches. In contrast to the above image, you must use visual sharpness and cognitive skills to answer this optical illusion. Yes, it is really simple, and you just need to rack your brain to spot the black cat in the picture.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined illusion can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the optical illusion answer here:

An optical illusion is essentially a creativity-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to spot the black cat in the spooky picture. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 7 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The spooky image is full of different characters. And to find the cat among them, just divide the picture into sections to not miss any clues and hints.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find the cat in this optical illusion.

Coming back to the optical illusion…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

Well, if you are still struggling with the answer, then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this optical illusion.

Source: Supplied

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

