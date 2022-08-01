Optical Illusion Test: Can you find a hidden Sniper in the pile of leaves? No time limit today!

Optical Illusion Test: Spot the sniper- Optical Illusions have been created in the deadliest of situations and this optical illusion test is an example of the same. A deadly assassin or a sniper as we know it is lurking in the forest and your task is to spot him before getting hit by his bullet. Humans are the deadliest animal and now you know why. Spot the hidden sniper within 25 seconds to win the battle against death.

Optical Illusion Test: Picture

Take a look at the optical illusion image below.

This image of a seemingly monotonous beige shrubbery was shared by a TikTok user Nathan Daniels. He extended a challenge to his users to find the sneaky sniper. While he gave his viewers 30 seconds to detect the gunman among the crappy vegetation, we give you no time limit. But if you really want the challenge we give you 25 seconds only.

Why? Because we are in the mood for a tougher challenge today and many users had found the sniper in 15 seconds itself.

Optical Illusion Test: Hints

The test is difficult today because the sniper remains perfectly still. For the majority of viewers, it was impossible to spot the soldier camouflaged in his surroundings. Take a look again.

This was an original picture taken by an unknown user. Many of the viewers and test takers commented that "nobody could have spotted" him.

However, we could see a handful of observant TikTok users who claimed that they easily located the veiled shooter before the 25 seconds.

Since the video will be unavailable in India, we would like to inform you, that the sniper burst out of the thick bushes under Nathan's orders of "Sniper fire!" from the left-hand side. Now you know exactly where to look. It is extremely difficult to find the sniper as he is dressed just like the dried leaves around him. So, it is not your fault if you feel frustrated.

One user while spotting the sniper said, "No way anybody could've spotted that!"

Another mentioned, "Got him since it was windy I looked and found something that wasn't moving, hence I found him."

The third user gave the best hint, "That was good. I saw the barrel."

Check where the Sniper is in the picture below:





