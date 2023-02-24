Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot the hidden umbrella in the forest in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test.

Playing with the visual system is the central theme of all optical illusions, which is why they are also known as "visual illusions."

It is an excellent medium for improving observation skills and boosting your concentration.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let's test now.

Optical Illusion Test - Find Hidden Umbrella in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, you can see a forest scene where many animals like a raccoon, a hedgehog, a squirrel, a moose and birds like a woodpecker, an owl etc can be seen.

You can see the rain has come pouring down heavily and the three people who have gone on the forest trip are looking for an umbrella to save themselves from getting drenched.

Can you spot the umbrella in the forest in 7 seconds?

Did You Spot the Hidden Umbrella in 7 Seconds?

Optical illusion challenges are an excellent way to test the observation skills and intelligence of an individual.

It is however not the only way to do so as there are several other methods of finding the intelligence of an individual.

For example, you can take professionally designed IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge to get an idea about your IQ levels.

Have you spotted the umbrella?

Hurry up, almost half of the time is over.

The clock is ticking fast.

Tick.. Tock..

This one is a tricky challenge and the umbrella is not visible at first glance.

Carefully observe all the areas of the image by zooming in and out of the picture.

You will be able to spot the umbrella by now.

Did you find the umbrella yet?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the umbrella successfully?

Congratulations to those who have spotted the umbrella, as said above you have superior observation skills which helped you spot the umbrella faster than others.

Curious to know where the umbrella is hiding in the forest?

Look no further, check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Umbrella in 7 Seconds - Solution

The umbrella can be seen on the right side of the image at the bottom of the pine tree.

