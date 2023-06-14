Optical Illusion Test: Can your eagle eyes find the Hidden Cocktail Umbrella within 13 seconds?

The human brain is a remarkable organ that can process vast amounts of information within seconds. However, optical illusions play with our minds.

Our brains are constantly trying to make sense of the world around us. When we see something that doesn't match our expectations, our brains try to fill in the gaps with information that we already know.

This is why we sometimes have a hard time when solving optical illusions.

So, everyone loves trips to the beaches, isn’t it? And a beach trip can’t be complete without an umbrella to protect you from harmful sun rays.

However, in this image, you need to try and spot a different umbrella that will make you baffled.

In this puzzle, you can test your patience and attention to detail by locating a hidden cocktail umbrella.

The image might look like a piece of cake but beware, it is designed specifically to trick your mind.

Optical illusions always have a way to fascinate us, by giving a challenge to visual perceptions they deceive our minds quite easily and give us a reason to amuse ourselves.

The image below depicts the scenario of a beach where a lot of people are sitting under the umbrella shade and enjoying their time.

But, there is an imposter among them that serves no real purpose as an umbrella.

So, can you spot the hidden cocktail umbrella with 13 seconds on the clock?

Do you have the eagle eyes to differentiate between them?

Let’s get started!

Source: GalaBingo.com

Did you spot the imposter?

Come on, it's just a cocktail umbrella. You can do it!

Here are some tips for you to make it easier:

Look carefully at the image: Oftentimes, the brain ignores the things that are right in front of us so dedicate your 100% and look for the odd umbrella.

Try to look at the sizes of the umbrella: Of course, a cocktail umbrella will be very small in comparison to beach umbrellas so try and find that.

Maintain peace: It is essential to panic with just 13 seconds on the clock but you need to be calm and navigate effectively through the image.

Still no luck?

Okay here is a major hint!

Try to look for an umbrella under which no one is sitting

Hope you got it now

Hurry up, the time is about to finish!

3… 2… and 1

The time limit is finished!

Was it easy? Did you spot the cocktail umbrella?

If you did, then congratulate yourself that your perception of looking at things differently has paid off.

Don't worry if you couldn’t find the cocktail umbrella. It's a tricky optical illusion, and even some people who have seen it multiple times still have trouble finding it.

Just keep practicing, and you'll eventually be able to spot it.

So here is the answer to the optical illusion

Find the Hidden Cocktail Umbrella- Solution

The umbrella is hiding on the lower right side with the three umbrellas that are together.

See, wasn’t this puzzle easy? You just had to be calm and look for the umbrella with no people underneath and a different pattern at the top.

