Optical Illusion Test: Are you the 1% that can spot the hidden eggplant within 11 seconds?

Optical illusions have a way of captivating our minds, challenging our perception, and making us question what we see.

They can be both intriguing and puzzling, often revealing hidden elements that require a keen eye to spot.

There is one such optical illusion that will change your perception on how you see things and you will wonder how is this possible?

The goal? Well, to find the hidden eggplant within a complex image in just 11 seconds.

In this particular optical illusion, you will have a visually appealing image filled with lots of slippers.

Hidden within this complex arrangement is a single eggplant, cleverly disguised among the slippers.

Your mission is to locate the hidden eggplant within a time limit of 11 seconds. Can you rise to the occasion and beat the clock?

Are you up for the challenge? Let's put your visual sharpness to the test and see if you're among the 1% who can spot the elusive eggplant!

Source: Galabingo

So, how is the eggplant hunt going?

Did you find it?

Here are some tips for you:

Scan the image portion by portion: Start by scanning the image section by section, rather than randomly searching. This approach helps ensure that no area is left unexamined.

Analyze shapes and patterns: Look for slipper that might be odd in shape in comparison to others.

Still can’t find it?

Okay, here is the biggest hint!

Imagine the inside of an eggplant and then look at the image again

Come on! The time is about to finish

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the 11 seconds are over.

So, did you find the hidden eggplant? Congratulations if you found it and don’t be disheartened if you didn’t find it.

This puzzle is definitely not easy. It takes a lot of focus that even the best observers miss out the eggplant.

Here is the solution to the puzzle

Find the Hidden Eggplant- Solution

The eggplant is hiding in the form of a slipper in the lower right corner

Source: Galabingo

See, wasn’t this optical illusion mind-bending? Did you even imagine that eggplant will be hidden in the form of a slipper?

