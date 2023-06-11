Optical Illusion Test: Can you find the Hidden Beach Ball among the people within 15 seconds?

Optical illusions have always fascinated and challenged our visual perception. They play tricks on our minds, making us question what we see and forcing us to look deeper.

One popular optical illusion that has been circulating on the internet lately is the Hidden Beach Ball puzzle.

This image features a group of people, but cleverly hidden within is a beach ball.

Before we dive into this puzzle, let's understand the nature of optical illusions. They are images or objects that outwit our visual system by distorting reality or creating illusions that are not there.

In this particular optical illusion, a crowd of people is shown sitting and enjoying a picnic spot.

But there's more to it than meets the eye. Somewhere within this ordinary image is a sneaky beach ball, camouflaged among the people.

Your task is to locate the hidden beach ball and differentiate it from the human figures. Sounds simple enough, right?

Are you up for the challenge? Let's put your observation skills to the test and see if you can spot the hidden beach ball among the people within 15 seconds!

How is the hunt going? Did you find the beach ball?

Come on, you can do it, it’s right in front of you. Give your full attention to the image.

Hint: Look for the ball near something pink

Did you get it?

Hurry up the timer is about to run out!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! The time is over!

Did you figure out where the beach ball was hidden? If yes, amazing, you have done a phenomenal job. If not, then it's okay as well. You gave your 100% and have come so far.

So, here is the answer to finding the beach ball.

Find the Hidden Beach Ball- Solution

The beach ball is hiding behind the baby’s crib

