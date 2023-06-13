Optical Illusion: This 17-Second Crab Quest will challenge your wits

Prepare to put your observational skills to the test with this mind-boggling optical illusion known as the 17-Second Crab Quest.

Optical Illusions have become a way to cool down on a busy day and put your brain to some work other than daily activities.

A lot of optical illusion puzzles are circling the internet and people are trying their hardest to solve them.

Today, here is one same puzzle that is making everyone scratch their heads in order to find the right answer.

In this captivating challenge, your mission is to locate a cunning crab that is discreetly hiding among the flowers.

This optical illusion was created by artist Gergely Dudas and with just 17 seconds on the clock, the pressure is maximum.

As you start looking at the image, you will notice a white background filled with red flowers that play a significant role in hiding the red crab perfectly.

At first glance, it might seem like there are just flowers in the image. But if you take a closer look, you'll see that there is a crab hidden throughout the scene.

So are you ready to dive into this image and challenge your brain to differentiate between the crab and the flowers within 17 seconds?

Source: thedudolf

How is the crab hunt going?

Did you make any progress or are you just trying to gather focus?

Come on, the major key to finding hidden objects/animals in optical illusions is to give it your full attention.

So turn off all your distractions and focus again.

Was the crab visible?

If your answer is “No” here is a hint:

Try to look for the body patterns of the crab

Hurry Up! The 17 seconds will be over soon!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time limit is over!

How close were you to figuring out where the crab was hidden?

Did you make it through and found it? If yes, congratulations you are progressing well and if you didn’t find the crab, it is still okay you have got this.

Start the puzzle again and give it another try.

If you can’t find it again, here is the solution for you

Find the Hidden Crab- Solution

The crab is hiding in the middle right corner, sitting peacefully on a flower.

Source: thedudolf

See wasn’t this optical illusion amazing? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack the next one easily.

