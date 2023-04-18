Optical Illusion: There is a hidden face in coffee beans. Can you spot it in 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They are highly effective in enhancing cognitive abilities and stimulating the brain to think creatively.

Practising optical illusion challenges regularly is a good way to enhance your problem-solving skills.

These challenges prevent cognitive decline in adults by improving the brain's ability to perceive and interpret visual information accurately.

How good are your observation skills?

Let’s find out now!

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Face in 8 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a pile of roasted coffee beans.

Hidden somewhere in the coffee beans is a human face.

The task for you is to spot the hidden face in the coffee beans in 8 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your problem-solving skills.

Did You Find the Hidden Face in 8 Seconds?

Finding a hidden face in the picture will be a good test of how attentive and aware you are.

Individuals having exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the hidden face within the time limit.

It will be difficult to spot the hidden face at first glance, as it has blended in perfectly with the coffee beans.

A high level of attentiveness is required to find the hidden face in the picture successfully.

Have you found the hidden face?

The clock is ticking; hurry up.

Any success yet?

Keep looking; you might come across it soon.

And…

The time limit has been reached.

How many of you discovered a hidden face in the image?

We believe some of the sharpest pairs of eyes have already spotted the hidden face among the coffee beans.

Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking can check the answer below.

Find Hidden Face in 8 Seconds - Solution

The hidden face can be spotted on the bottom right side of the image and is identified by the facial features of a man.

