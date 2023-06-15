School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
GK
SRM University
Web Stories
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
Career Counselling
हिन्दी
CBSE
State Boards
ICSE Board
UP Board
Bihar Board
Rajasthan Board
Maharashtra Board
MP Board
Home
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Categories
Trending:
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
Elon Musk Net Worth
August Important Days
Kargil Vijay Diwas
Latest Education News
Tripura Education Dept. Launches ‘School on Boat’ to Help Tribal Students Access Education
just now
Current Affairs One Liners: July 21 2023- India's forex reserves
just now
Can You Spot The Caterpillar In This Optical Illusion Within 6 Seconds?
just now
What is OpenAI’s Custom Instructions Feature for ChatGPT
20 mins ago
ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023: T1 Merit List Direct Link iari.res.in, Cut off
33 mins ago
SSC MTS Result 2023 Link on ssc.nic.in; Tier 1 Scorecard, Cut Off Marks
38 mins ago
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: जारी हुए SSC CHSL Tier 1 परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड, जानें ssc.nic.in से कैसे करें डाउनलोड?
42 mins ago
UGC NET Result 2023 Date Announced: यूजीसी अध्यक्ष ने दी जानकारी 26 या 27 जुलाई को जारी होगा यूजीसी नेट का रिजल्ट, जानें कैसे करें चेक ?
43 mins ago
Only the Sharpest Eyes Can Spot 3 Differences Between the Lady and the Cat Pictures Within 8 Seconds!
45 mins ago
SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Paper 1 Topics, Revised Exam Pattern
48 mins ago
SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: हवलदार परीक्षा पैटर्न, विषयवार सिलेबस पीडीएफ और अन्य जानकारी यहां चेक करें
49 mins ago
UGC NET Result 2023 Date Out; NTA NET June Score Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
55 mins ago
UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: Category wise Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score
1 hour ago
SWAYAM July 2022 Result Announced; Get Direct Link, Statistics Here
1 hour ago
Players With Most Runs in Test Cricket
1 hour ago
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (All Subjects)
1 hour ago
Current Affairs Quiz: July 21 2023-Filmfare Awards 2024
1 hour ago
CSIR NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Direct Link to Check Marks Release Anytime Soon
1 hour ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
Tripura Education Dept. Launches ‘School on Boat’ to Help Tribal Students Access Education
just now
Current Affairs One Liners: July 21 2023- India's forex reserves
just now
Can You Spot The Caterpillar In This Optical Illusion Within 6 Seconds?
just now
What is OpenAI’s Custom Instructions Feature for ChatGPT
20 mins ago
ICAR IARI Technician Result 2023: T1 Merit List Direct Link iari.res.in, Cut off
33 mins ago
SSC MTS Result 2023 Link on ssc.nic.in; Tier 1 Scorecard, Cut Off Marks
38 mins ago
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: जारी हुए SSC CHSL Tier 1 परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड, जानें ssc.nic.in से कैसे करें डाउनलोड?
42 mins ago
UGC NET Result 2023 Date Announced: यूजीसी अध्यक्ष ने दी जानकारी 26 या 27 जुलाई को जारी होगा यूजीसी नेट का रिजल्ट, जानें कैसे करें चेक ?
43 mins ago
Only the Sharpest Eyes Can Spot 3 Differences Between the Lady and the Cat Pictures Within 8 Seconds!
45 mins ago
SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: PDF Download, Paper 1 Topics, Revised Exam Pattern
48 mins ago
SSC MTS Syllabus 2023: हवलदार परीक्षा पैटर्न, विषयवार सिलेबस पीडीएफ और अन्य जानकारी यहां चेक करें
49 mins ago
UGC NET Result 2023 Date Out; NTA NET June Score Card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
55 mins ago
UGC NET Commerce Cutoff Marks 2023: Category wise Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score
1 hour ago
SWAYAM July 2022 Result Announced; Get Direct Link, Statistics Here
1 hour ago
Players With Most Runs in Test Cricket
1 hour ago
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24 PDF (All Subjects)
1 hour ago
Current Affairs Quiz: July 21 2023-Filmfare Awards 2024
1 hour ago
CSIR NET Result 2023 Live Updates: Direct Link to Check Marks Release Anytime Soon
1 hour ago
Body Parts Names With Picture In English and Hindi - Know Your Body Parts And Their Functions
50 mins ago
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Slogans, Speech और Essay के लिए यहां देखें
1 hour ago
Result Updates
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
NIOS Board 12th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
Click here to Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 19, 2023
Manipur Board HSLC Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 15, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Web Stories
Mock Tests
Trending
Results