People with high attention to detail can spot the snake in the tree in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Do you have high attention to detail?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Snake in 7 Seconds

Source: TikTok

In the image shared above, a tree scene can be seen.

The challenge for the readers is to spot a snake hidden in the tree in 7 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the snake?

People with above average vision can spot the snake faster than others.

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the snake hiding in the tree.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for the highly attentive readers who have managed to spot the snake in the tree within the time limit.

You have great observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the snake can now check out the solution below.

Find Snake in 7 Seconds: Solution

The snake can be seen on the top right side of the picture.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

