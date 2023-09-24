Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the hidden horse owner in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Would you like to test the sharpness of your visual skills?

Attempt this challenge now!

Source: Pinterest

In this vintage image shared above, a horse can be seen standing.

His owner is nowhere to be found.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the hidden owner of the horse in 5 seconds.

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as very few people can spot the hidden owner.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the owner quickly.

Check the image carefully, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the owner?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the hidden horse owner.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the horse owner can check out the solution below.

Find Horse Owner in 5 Seconds: Solution

The horse owner can be seen on the back of the horse.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

