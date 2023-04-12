Optical Illusion: You need to have really sharp eyes to spot the puma hidden in the snowy landscape within 6 seconds!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: The most significant organ in our body is the brain. We are living today because of that. For this reason, scientists have been researching human brains for a very long period. But we are unable to understand how our brain functions in its strange ways. One of the most difficult and enjoyable mental challenges is solving optical illusions.

When we experience an optical illusion, our brain modifies reality to match what we want to see. This is why optical illusion puzzles are the most fun and entertaining ways to test your brain and observation skills.

And today, we have an exciting optical illusion test ready for you to challenge your gears.

Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion- Spot the hidden puma in 6 seconds

Source: hw photo and safaris / Animal News Agency | The Sun

You can see a snowy landscape in this optical illusion image. Apart from the snow and the huge rocks, there is something else hidden in this image.

To be specific, there is a puma hidden in this image. Can you spot it in the given time?

You have 6 seconds to pass this optical illusion test.

This is a test of your visual perception.

Are you up for it?

We hope you are, because your time starts now.

All the best!

The solution to this new optical illusion test is provided at the end of this article. However, we would like to ask you to refrain from scrolling straight to the answer. Try to solve this puzzle by yourself first.

Did you spot the puma?

If not, then let us help you.

Optical illusion test: The puma can be found hiding somewhere under the rocks.

The clock’s ticking!

The countdown is going to begin anytime soon.

Hurry up and find the hidden animal.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up!

Were you able to spot the hidden puma in 6 seconds?

If you were, congratulations. You have a really sharp pair of eyes.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion test.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion test, you had to spot the puma hidden in the snowy landscape in 6 seconds. If you were unable to spot the hidden animal, look no further, here is the solution.

Credit: The Sun

